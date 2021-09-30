Gurjars, Rajputs stake claim to Mihir Bhoj

Ghaziabad

30 September 2021 01:22 IST

The issue may have political consequences in U.P.

Over the past week, Samrat Mihir Bhoj emerged from the pages of history books to make headlines in the vernacular newspapers of western Uttar Pradesh as Gurjars and Rajputs staked their claim to the 9th century ruler of the Gurjara-Pratihara dynasty.

While Gurjars claim the king belonged to their caste, the Rajputs say ‘Gurjara’ referred to a place, not a caste, and that Mihir Bhoj was a Rajput king.

In poll-bound U.P., observers say, the issue will have political consequences, particularly in west U.P., where the Gurjar vote could prove decisive in at least a dozen constituencies.

The issue surfaced days before CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a 12-foot high statute of Mihir Bhoj in Dadri town of Gautam Buddh Nagar in a college named after the ruler on September 22. The plaque referred to the ruler as Gurjar Pratihar Samrat. It offended the Rajputs. Just before the event, the word Gurjar was removed. In his speech, Mr. Adityanath tried to placate both the communities by saying “mahapurush” (great men) are beyond caste and region.

Observers say that playing the Hindutva card, he emphasised that during Mihir Bhoj’s time, no Muslim invader could cross into India, and it was towards the end of the Gurjara Pratihara dynasty that Mahmud Ghazni invaded north India.

However, it didn’t cut much ice with the Gurjars, who have formidable numbers in Dadri and the neighbouring Jewar constituency. There was a time when Gurjars of the region swore by Congress leader Rajesh Pilot but today both have sitting BJP MLAs. While Dadri has Tejpal Nagar, a Gurjar, Jewar sent Dhirendra Singh, a Thakur to the Assembly. Local sources say it’s internal politics that put Mr. Adityanath on a sticky wicket.

‘Distorting history’

The Opposition leaders — Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, BSP’s Mayawati and Rashtriya Lok Dal’s Jayant Chaudhary — took the BJP government to task for distorting history and playing caste politics.

On September 26, Gurjars held a massive mahapanchayat in a Dadri village, demanding the word Gurjar to be restored. For young Gurjars who are moving away from traditional professions of agriculture and dairy farming, it has become an emotive issue because they have grown up listening to oral stories of Mihir Bhoj. “The new narrative has come to us as a shock,” said Dr. Veerpal Singh, a professor in Chaudhary Charan Singh University who hails from the Gurjar community.

In Dadri itself, there are at least half a dozen institutions named after the ruler.

On Tuesday, the BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Surendra Nagar removed the black ink from the word Gurjar and posted his pictures on the social media. Some hours later, unknown people put black ink on the names of the CM, Mr. Nagar and the local MLA on the plaque. The BJP blamed the local Samajwadi Party leaders for the act. Dadri Police has arrested two people in this regard.

Reacting to this, Prince Arunoday Singh Parihar, who claims to be a direct descendant of Bhoj, wrote to the PM to stop “distortion of Rajput history”.

Ajay Singh, national president of the Akhil Bhariya Kshatriya Mahasabha, said they were approaching the High Courts of four States to protect the community’s honour. “How could the Gurjars enjoy the perks of Other Backward Class and appropriate a Kshatriya ruler at the same time,” he asked, adding the issue would not die down soon. “It will have consequences in the elections,” he said.