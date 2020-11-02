Gurjar body starts stir over reservation in Rajasthan

Youths in large numbers block rail track in Bharatpur

A major Gurjar organisation on Sunday started an agitation over reservation, a day after community leaders held talks with the Rajasthan government and reached a consensus on 14 points.

The call for the agitation was given by the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti. According to police, youths in large numbers blocked a rail track in Bharatpur’s Bayana.

Routes of seven passenger trains were changed in the wake of the Gurjar agitation, a North-Western Railways spokesman said. Seven trains were diverted due to a blockade on the Hindaun City-Bayana railway line, the spokesperson said in a statement.

Organisation convenor Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla said he is waiting for State Sports and Youth Minister Ashok Chandna to come to Bayana from Jaipur. When asked how long the agitation would stretch, he said, “It depends on the government.”

The agitation will affect traffic on the Delhi-Mumbai rail route. Traffic was disrupted on the Bayana-Hindaun road, police said.

Earlier on Saturday, Gurjar leader Himmat Singh said the talks with the government were positive.

Mobile Internet services have been suspended in many districts. The Home department had invoked the National Security Act in Bharatpur, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, Tonk, Bundi, Jhalawar and Karauli districts. The organisation is demanding that the Rajasthan government get the Gurjar reservation included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, fill the backlog of vacancies and give the benefit of 5% reservation to the Most Backward Classes in the pending recruitment process.