Gurdwara director dies at Singhu border

A 65-year-old director of a gurdwara in Karnal allegedly died by suicide at Singhu border here on Wednesday. He was reportedly perturbed over the plight of the farmers agitating against the new agriculture laws.
The Sikh religious leader Baba Ram Singh is said to have shot himself around 3 p.m. and was declared dead at a hospital in Panipat, said Sant Gurmeet Singh, who took him to the hospital.
The Sikh leader had come to the protest site on Wednesday. He had visited the site on a couple of occasions earlier as well.
“He left behind a note which we have handed over to the police,” said Mr. Singh.
The Sonipat Police said the details of the incident were being gathered.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted about the incident saying that the Modi government had crossed all limits of atrocities. He demanded that the government should relent and withdraw the three laws.
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, in a tweet, said he was anguished to hear that the priest had shot himself looking at farmers' sufferings. He said the priest’s sacrifice won't be allowed to go in vain and urged the government to not let situation deteriorate any further and repeal the three laws.
Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 am -7.30 pm
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath