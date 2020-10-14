Gupkar Declaration | Farooq Abdullah convenes meeting on October 15

Srinagar:

Farooq, Omar Abdullah visit Mehbooba after her release

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday afternoon visited the residence of former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehooba Mufti, who was released on Tuesday evening after 14 months.

“It was nice of the Farooq sahib and Omar sahib to come home. It gave me courage listening to him. I am sure together we all can change things for the better,” Ms. Mufti said after the meeting.

The Abdullahs, who were steering the Gupkar Declaration, a joint policy of around regional parties including the PDP on J&K’s special status, visited Ms. Mufti at her official residence at Gupkar in Srinagar.

“My father and I called on Mufti Sahiba this afternoon to enquire about her well-being after her release from detention. She has kindly accepted Farooq sahib’s invitation to join a meeting of the Gupkar Declaration signatories tomorrow afternoon,” Mr. Abdullah said.

All the signatories of the declaration are planning to meet on Thursday afternoon at the residence of Dr. Abdullah.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Mufti met senior party leaders and discussed the political situation.