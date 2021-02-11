Other States

Gupkar alliance wins chairman post of Anantnag district

Leaders of Gupkar Alliance parties after a meeting in Srinagar. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Gupkar alliance won the chairman post of Anantnag district on Thursday, taking its tally to four districts in J&K.

An official said Muhammad Yousuf Gorsi won 11 of the 14 votes in the District Development Council (DDC) polls.

“It’s yet another spectacular win that has come our way. It’s immense hard work and efforts of a local leader that laid a strong foundation for this success,” NC leader Salman Sagar said.

Anantnag district is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

With this win, the alliance has increased the number of districts it heads. It has four districts in the Valley compared to the BJP’s six in the Jammu region.

