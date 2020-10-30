Gupkar alliance ‘unequivocally’ condemns killing of three BJP workers in Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar:

30 October 2020 16:38 IST

Expressing grief over the incident, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said people of Jammu and Kashmir were paying with their lives for the policies of the Centre.

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Friday “unequivocally and unambiguously” condemned the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

“Political differences cannot justify the use of violence. Violence has always and will crowd out sanity. We will always fight aggression in all its forms irrespective of the source of aggression, PAGD spokesperson Sajad Lone said in a statement.

Expressing grief over the incident, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said people of Jammu and Kashmir were paying with their lives for the policies of the Centre.

Advertising

Advertising

“Saddened to hear about the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam. Condolences to their families. At the end of the day, its people of J&K who pay with their lives because of GOI’s ill thought out policies,” she tweeted.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah termed the incident a “terrible news.”

“Terrible news from Kulgam district of South Kashmir. I unequivocally condemn the targeted killing of the 3 BJP workers in a terror attack. May Allah grant them place in Jannat & may their families find strength during this difficult time,” he tweeted.

The Pradesh Congress Committee described the incident as a highly condemnable, mindless and shameful act and demanded exemplary punishment to killers.

The JKPCC also expressed serious concern over the “deteriorating” security situation in Kashmir and asked the government to take effective measures to prevent attacks on political persons and ensure their safety, a spokesperson of the party said.

The three BJP workers - Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh - were shot dead by militants in Kulgam’s YK Pora area. The Resistance Front, believed to be a shadow group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the killings.