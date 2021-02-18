Other States

Gupkar alliance surpasses BJP tally in DDC polls

Members of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration in Jammu. File Photo.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Gupkar alliance on Thursday surpassed the tally of the BJP in the election for the top positions of the District Development Councils (DDC) by winning two more districts in the Jammu region.

An official said the National Conference (NC), whose president Farooq Abdullah is leading the alliance, has won the chairperson posts in Kishtwar and Ramban districts.

“NC candidate Puja Devi bagged eight votes [out of 14] in Kishtwar. In Ramban, NC candidate Shamshad Begum got 11 votes,” an NC spokesman said.

The two victories for the NC come in the backdrop of three independent DDC members from Ramban joining the NC on Wednesday.

The alliance has so far won seven districts, five in the Valley and two in the Jammu region, of the 20 districts. The BJP has won the top positions in six districts, all in the Jammu region.

