Gupkar alliance opposes new land laws

27 October 2020 21:05 IST

Alliance will fight the anti-Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh measure on all fronts, says PAGD spokesman Sajad Lone.

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of around seven political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday opposed the amendments made to the land laws by the Centre.

“We strongly condemn the repealing of the J&K land laws and stripping the permanent residents of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh of exclusive right to acquire and hold immovable property. It is a massive assault and grossly unconstitutional. The Alliance has vowed to fight the anti-Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh measure on all fronts”, PAGD spokesman Sajad Lone said.

Mr. Lone, also the chairman of the Peoples Conference (PC), said these measures were clearly “designed as an attempt to pre-empt the outcome of the challenge before the Supreme Court”.

NC general secretary Ali Muhmmad Sagar termed the new land laws “unacceptable”. “We will fight against this deceitful move”, he said.

Daylight robbery of land: CPI(M)

CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami said the move was a design to disempower the people of J&K further and put their land on sale for corporations. “It is a daylight robbery of land in the name of integration, development and security”, he added.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said he would take up his reservations before the top leadership in the country. “Better would have been if such laws were left to or dealt with in consultation with the duly elected government in J&K. Any laws, which do not safeguard the interests and rights of people of J&K, would be unacceptable to our party”, he said.

According to a spokesman of the Congress, it goes contrary to the repeated assurances by the BJP. “It’s another betrayal by the BJP of people of J&K, as time and again they were assured that their right to land and jobs shall be protected at all costs. The Congress always sought the restoration of statehood with constitutional safeguards for lands and jobs and will intensify its struggle”, the spokesman said.