Gupkar alliance meeting on June 29 to discuss all-party meet with PM Modi

28 June 2021 13:54 IST

This will be the first meeting of the alliance after the all-party meet chaired by PM Modi in New Delhi on June 24.

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) – an amalgam of six mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir seeking the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile State – will meet here on June 29 to discuss the recently held all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The PAGD will meet tomorrow,” the alliance’s spokesperson M.Y. Tarigami said on June 28.

He said the meeting will be held at the alliance chairperson Farooq Abdullah’s residence in Gupkar area of the city at 11 a.m.

The PAGD spokesperson said the meeting will discuss the PM’s all-party meet and the way forward for the alliance.