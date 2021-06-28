Other States

Gupkar alliance meeting on June 29 to discuss all-party meet with PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jammu and Kashmir leaders in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) – an amalgam of six mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir seeking the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile State – will meet here on June 29 to discuss the recently held all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This will be the first meeting of the alliance after the all-party meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on June 24.

“The PAGD will meet tomorrow,” the alliance’s spokesperson M.Y. Tarigami said on June 28.

He said the meeting will be held at the alliance chairperson Farooq Abdullah’s residence in Gupkar area of the city at 11 a.m.

The PAGD spokesperson said the meeting will discuss the PM’s all-party meet and the way forward for the alliance.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 28, 2021 1:57:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/gupkar-alliance-meeting-on-june-29-to-discuss-all-party-meet-with-pm-modi/article35012899.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY