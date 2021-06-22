Gupkar alliance leaders decide to attend meeting with Modi

Srinagar:

22 June 2021

We will place our stand and apprise people later, says NC leader Abdullah

Top leaders of the Gupkar alliance, including the National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party’s Mehbooba Mufti, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24 in New Delhi.

“We have received an invitation from the PM and we are going to attend it. We will place our stand before the PM and Union Home Minister and apprise the people about the response [from the PM] later,” Gupkar alliance president Dr. Abdullah said.

Earlier, there was speculation that Ms. Mufti would nominate Dr. Abdullah as the leader of the alliance to attend the meeting. However, sources said she decided to attend the meeting after the Gupkar alliance leaders convinced her.

“I did not want to play spoilsport or be accused of being an obstacle. I did not want to miss the dialogue process,” she said.

Speaking to the media, Ms. Mufti said there was a need to establish peace in the entire region, not just in J&K.

“Our government is talking to the Taliban in Doha. There should be a dialogue with the people of J&K and also with Pakistan for a resolution,” Ms. Mufti.

The Gupkar alliance’s meeting was attended by all its five constituents, including the NC, PDP, CPI(M), Awami National Conference and J&K Peoples Movement. The meeting started at 11 a.m. at the residence of Dr. Abdullah in Srinagar.

On the return of statehood, Ms. Mufti said it would be like offering a shoe after cutting the feet. “Statehood is not a favour,” she told a Delhi-based news channel.