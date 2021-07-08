Gupkar alliance condemns ED summons to Mehbooba Mufti’s mother

‘End vindictive measures immediately’

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of five parties of Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday condemned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) move to summon Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti’s mother in an alleged money laundering case.

“The summoning of the widow of former Union Home Minister, late Mufti Mohammad Syed, by the ED is highly humiliating. There are not enough words to condemn such coercive acts. The PAGD strongly condemns the summons and demands such vindictive measures be put to an end immediately,” Gupkar alliance spokesman M.Y. Tarigami said.

Mr. Tarigami said Ms. Mufti’s mother was an old and frail lady and summoning her was nothing but pressure tactics of the government. “Irony is that the summons was issued just hours after the PDP declined to meet the visiting Delimitation Commission,” Mr. Tarigami said.

He said muzzling the voices of dissent by using probe agencies against political opponents was unacceptable. “This is nothing but part of the vindictive policies to suppress dissent and disagreement and to silence the genuine demand for reversal of the unilateral and unconstitutional decisions of August 5, 2019,” he added.