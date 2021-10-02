Gunmen kill civilian, leave another injured in Srinagar

Srinagar

02 October 2021 21:44 IST

A civilian was shot dead and another was injured by unknown gunmen in two separate incidents in Srinagar on Saturday.

The first incident took place around 5:30 p.m. near the busy Madina Complex in Karan Nagar when a gunman opened fire at Majid Ahmad Gojri, a resident of Chattabal.

“He was shot at by the terrorists and had received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident. Though, the injured was immediately evacuated to nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries,” the police said.

Advertising

Advertising

The police said an investigation was in progress to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime.

In the second incident, less than five km away from Kara Nagar, another civilian was shot at and injured around 8 p.m. at S.D. Colony in Batamaloo.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists fired upon a civilian, Mohammad Shafi Dar of Batamaloo. In this terror incident, he has received critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for the treatment of his injuries,” the police said.