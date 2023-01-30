ADVERTISEMENT

Gunfight between security forces, TSPC ultras on Ranchi outskirts

January 30, 2023 11:07 am | Updated 11:07 am IST - Ranchi

The encounter started in Sumo forest in Budmu block of the district when security forces were on a search operation at around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

PTI

Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

A gunfight took place between security forces and a banned ultra outfit on Ranchi outskirts, police said on Monday.

The encounter started in Sumo forest in Budmu block of the district when security forces were on a search operation at around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

As the forces approached the area, ultras of Tritiya-Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) resorted to firing at the forces, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Around 50 rounds of bullets were exchanged from both sides. Later, taking advantage of night, they managed to escape. We recovered 777 INSUS bullets, seven walkie-talkie and eight walkie-talkie chargers from the place of occurrence," Ranchi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishor Kaushal told PTI.

Mr. Kaushal said there was no report of any casualty and a Jharkhand Jaguar team was sent to conduct a search operation in the area.

The SSP had received a tip-off that TSPC area commander Vikram Ganjhu's team is camping in the area to execute some big incident. The SSP formed a team and sent it in search of the ultras, police said.

On the night of January 23, an area commander of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), a splinter group of CPI (Maoist), was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Ranchi district.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US