HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gunfight between security forces, TSPC ultras on Ranchi outskirts

The encounter started in Sumo forest in Budmu block of the district when security forces were on a search operation at around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

January 30, 2023 11:07 am | Updated 11:07 am IST - Ranchi

PTI
Photo used for representational purpose only. File

Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

A gunfight took place between security forces and a banned ultra outfit on Ranchi outskirts, police said on Monday.

The encounter started in Sumo forest in Budmu block of the district when security forces were on a search operation at around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

As the forces approached the area, ultras of Tritiya-Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) resorted to firing at the forces, police said.

"Around 50 rounds of bullets were exchanged from both sides. Later, taking advantage of night, they managed to escape. We recovered 777 INSUS bullets, seven walkie-talkie and eight walkie-talkie chargers from the place of occurrence," Ranchi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishor Kaushal told PTI.

Mr. Kaushal said there was no report of any casualty and a Jharkhand Jaguar team was sent to conduct a search operation in the area.

The SSP had received a tip-off that TSPC area commander Vikram Ganjhu's team is camping in the area to execute some big incident. The SSP formed a team and sent it in search of the ultras, police said.

On the night of January 23, an area commander of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), a splinter group of CPI (Maoist), was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Ranchi district.

Related Topics

Jharkhand / encounters

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.