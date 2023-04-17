ADVERTISEMENT

Gunfight between security forces, KIA militants in Manipur, one injured

April 17, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - Imphal

PTI

A gunfight broke out between police personnel and suspected cadres of Kuki Independent Army (KIA) on Sunday, April 16, 2023 in Manipur's Churachandpur district bordering Myanmar, a senior officer said.

A civilian hailing from Kolchung was injured in the exchange of fire near Songphu village in Henglep sub-division, he said.

Security forces managed to recover four guns from the site, and additional forces have been sent to conduct further operation, the police officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"The exchange of fire is still underway," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US