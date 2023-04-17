HamberMenu
Gunfight between security forces, KIA militants in Manipur, one injured

April 17, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - Imphal

PTI

A gunfight broke out between police personnel and suspected cadres of Kuki Independent Army (KIA) on Sunday, April 16, 2023 in Manipur's Churachandpur district bordering Myanmar, a senior officer said.

A civilian hailing from Kolchung was injured in the exchange of fire near Songphu village in Henglep sub-division, he said.

Security forces managed to recover four guns from the site, and additional forces have been sent to conduct further operation, the police officer said.

"The exchange of fire is still underway," he added.

