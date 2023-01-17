ADVERTISEMENT

Gullible ploy by Home Guards leads to largest Yaba tablet haul in Assam

January 17, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The narcotic pills worth ₹40 crore, brought in from Myanmar via Manipur, were seized in Karimganj district

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI

Two Assam Home Guards played gullible to help the police catch a drug smuggler and seize Yaba tablets worth ₹40 crore in the international grey market.

Yaba, a Thai word meaning “crazy medicine”, is a combination of the addictive methamphetamine and caffeine. The pills are smuggled from Myanmar through Manipur and Mizoram.

Partha Pratim Das, Additional Superintendent of Police of southern Assam’s Karimganj district, said Home Guards Anupam Malakar and Jashim Uddin had a major role in the seizure of 7.59 lakh Yaba tablets early on Tuesday morning.

The consignment was being smuggled in a car. The driver of the car, a 36-year-old local identified as Hafiz Uddin, was arrested.

“This could be the biggest haul of Yaba tablets in one operation,” Mr. Das said.

He said the two Home Guards along with Village Defence Party (VDP) members Amiyo Paul and Dipankar Paul, who assisted during the seizure of the drugs, would be rewarded.

Mr. Jashim Uddin said he and Mr. Malakar were on a night patrol duty when they saw a car approaching.

“The vehicle was left abandoned soon after it ignored our signal to stop. We contacted the two VDP members. The driver of the car soon contacted me through the phone of one of the VDP members and offered us ₹20 lakh to release the vehicle,” he said.

“I told him I cannot discuss any deal over the phone and asked him to come to the spot. We caught him as soon as he came and handed him over to the police,” Mr. Jashim Uddin said.

The police said efforts are on to catch the other occupants of the car.

On January 14, the Guwahati Police seized 22 packets of heroin worth ₹2.4 crore from a lodge in the city’s Dispur area. A team led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta had raided the lodge.

The heroin was found to be in the possession of one Mohammad Noor.

