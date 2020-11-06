Gujjar quota stir continues in Rajasthan

JAIPUR

The Gujjar community’s agitation for reservation in jobs and education as a most backward class continued in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday. Trains running on the Delhi-Mumbai route were diverted with the Gujjars occupying railway tracks near Bayana.

Though Labour Secretary Niraj K. Pawan held several rounds of talks as the State government’s representative with Gujjar supremo Kirori Singh Bainsla, there was no headway on the issues of appointments to backlog posts and the benefit of 5% reservation in the ongoing recruitments.

