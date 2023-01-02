ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat’s first woman Chief Secretary passes away 

January 02, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

Anguished by the demise of veteran bureaucrat Dr. Manjula Subramaniam, says PM Modi

Mahesh Langa

Gujarat’s first woman Chief Secretary Dr. Manjula Subramaniam, a 1972 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Gujarat cadre, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday in Vadodara. 

She served as the first woman Chief Secretary of Gujarat in 2008-09 when Narendra Modi, now Prime Minister, was the Chief Minister. 

Mr. Modi posted a tweet:  “Anguished by the demise of veteran bureaucrat Dr. Manjula Subramaniam Ji. She was widely respected for her understanding of policy related issues and action oriented approach. I recall my interactions with her when I was CM. Condolences to her family and friends.” 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

P.K. Mishra, Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary, termed her death an “irreparable personal loss” and said Dr. Manjula was one of the brightest, most dedicated and highly conscientious officers. Dr. Mishra is also her batchmate. 

Dr. Mishra recalled how she served in Gujarat in various capacities including as DDO Jamnagar, Collector Amreli and Junagadh and as Additional Chief Secretary of various departments and Chief Secretary to the government. 

In between, she also worked in the Centre in the Ministry of Commerce and the Prime Minister’s Office. 

According to him, she served with great distinction and leaves behind a legacy which will be cherished for years to come. 

Following her superannuation, she served as the Vigilance Commissioner and held other important assignments in the State. 

Senior bureaucrats recalled her as one of the brilliant officers known for integrity and outspoken nature who greatly contributed to the development of the State. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Gujarat

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US