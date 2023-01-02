HamberMenu
Gujarat’s first woman Chief Secretary passes away 

Anguished by the demise of veteran bureaucrat Dr. Manjula Subramaniam, says PM Modi

January 02, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

Mahesh Langa

Gujarat’s first woman Chief Secretary Dr. Manjula Subramaniam, a 1972 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Gujarat cadre, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday in Vadodara. 

She served as the first woman Chief Secretary of Gujarat in 2008-09 when Narendra Modi, now Prime Minister, was the Chief Minister. 

Mr. Modi posted a tweet:  “Anguished by the demise of veteran bureaucrat Dr. Manjula Subramaniam Ji. She was widely respected for her understanding of policy related issues and action oriented approach. I recall my interactions with her when I was CM. Condolences to her family and friends.” 

P.K. Mishra, Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary, termed her death an “irreparable personal loss” and said Dr. Manjula was one of the brightest, most dedicated and highly conscientious officers. Dr. Mishra is also her batchmate. 

Dr. Mishra recalled how she served in Gujarat in various capacities including as DDO Jamnagar, Collector Amreli and Junagadh and as Additional Chief Secretary of various departments and Chief Secretary to the government. 

In between, she also worked in the Centre in the Ministry of Commerce and the Prime Minister’s Office. 

According to him, she served with great distinction and leaves behind a legacy which will be cherished for years to come. 

Following her superannuation, she served as the Vigilance Commissioner and held other important assignments in the State. 

Senior bureaucrats recalled her as one of the brilliant officers known for integrity and outspoken nature who greatly contributed to the development of the State. 

