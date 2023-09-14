ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat urged to set up Sikh Development Board for promotion of Punjabi

September 14, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:42 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) in a letter written to the Chief Minister of Gujarat has urged him to set up a Sikh Development Board and a Sikh Research Board in the state to promote the Punjabi language, Sikh culture and history.

The NCM chief, Iqbal Singh Lalpura said in the letter that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government of Gujarat have been generous in providing financial support for the renovation and construction of Sikh Gurudwaras in the state.

The NCM chief said that the special relationship between Sikhism and Gujarat has traces in history. Gujarat witnessed historic visits by Sikh Gurus including Guru Nanak Dev, Bhai Mohkam Singh and Guru Gobind Singh who was also from Dwarka.

“A large number of Sindhi Sikhs live in Gujarat. Besides the State has a sizeable population of Sikhs settled since the visit of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji in the 16th century,” Mr. Lalpura said adding that the state lacks opportunities and means to learn the Punjabi language.

“Sri Guru Granth Sahib and other Sikh Scriptures are written in Punjabi, therefore, the language holds a special place in Sikhism. It needs to be taught in the State of Gujarat,” Mr. Lalpura said in the letter.

For this purpose, the commission has asked the state government to set up a Sikh Development Board and a Sikh Research Board or at least a Chair in the name of Guru Nanak Dev or Bhai Mohkam Singh at University level.

