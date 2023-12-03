Unseasonal rains in parts of Gujarat, waterlogging in Bharuch city

December 03, 2023 10:50 am | Updated 10:50 am IST

Parts of Gujarat received unseasonal rainfall over the last 24 hours with the showers causing waterlogging in some low-lying areas of Bharuch city, officials said on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rains in some districts of south and Saurashtra regions of the state till Monday morning.

In the 24-hour period ending at 6.00 am on Sunday, Bharuch taluka received 20 mm rainfall, followed by Santrampur taluka in Mahisagar district - 12 mm, Talod taluka (Sabarkantha) - 10 mm, Umreth taluka (Anand) - 10 mm, Ankleshwar taluka (Bharuch)- 9 mm, as per the data provided by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Rains in Bharuch city led to waterlogging in some low-lying areas, officials said.

The IMD in its latest bulletin said light rains were very likely at isolated places in Aravalli, Ahmedabad, Mahisagar, Dangs, Navsari, Valsad, Junagadh and Gir Somnath in the next 24 hours.

Dry weather is likely to prevail in the State from Monday onwards, it said.

Last week, widespread rainfall in the state led to the destruction of crops at various places and at least 27 people died, mostly due to lightning strikes.

The state government has ordered a survey of crop damage to compensate farmers for their losses.

