Gujarat University files defamation case against Kejriwal in PM Modi degree case

April 16, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Gujarat University on Sunday filed a criminal defamation case against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MP Sanjay Singh over their alleged defamatory statements about the University regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s degree. They have been asked to appear before the court on May 23.

Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Singh had made the comments after the Gujarat High Court passed an order setting aside the Chief Information Commissioner’s order asking the Gujarat University (GU) to provide information on PM Modi’s degree.

As per the complainant, they made “defamatory” statements in press conferences and on Twitter handles targeting the university over Mr. Modi’s degree.

Their comments targeting the Gujarat University were defamatory and hurt the prestige of the institution which has established its name among the public, he said.

The Gujarat University was established more than 70 years ago. It is reputed among the people and utterances by the accused will create mistrust about the university, the complainant’s lawyer Amit Nair argued.

The complainant alleged the statements were defamatory towards the university because they were sarcastic and intended to intentionally hurt the prestige of the university. They were shared in the media and on Twitter handles with the same intention, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

