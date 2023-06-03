ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat: Toddler falls into borewell; rescue operation underway

June 03, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - Jamnagar

Two-year-old girl slipped into a borewell and was stuck at a depth of 20 feet in Gujarat

PTI

A two-year-old girl slipped into a borewell and was stuck at a depth of 20 feet in an agricultural field in Gujarat’s Jamnagar district on Saturday following which fire department personnel launched a rescue operation, an official said.

“The incident occurred around 9 a.m. The toddler, belonging to a tribal family working as labourers on a farm at Tamachan village, some 40 km from Jamnagar city, fell into the nearly 200-foot-deep borewell while playing”, said Jamnagar Taluka Development Officer NA Sarvaiya.

“We launched a rescue operation around 11 am involving fire department personnel from Jamnagar. The girl is stuck at a depth of around 20 feet and efforts are underway to rescue her,” Sarvaiya said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Gujarat / society

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US