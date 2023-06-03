HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gujarat: Toddler falls into borewell; rescue operation underway

Two-year-old girl slipped into a borewell and was stuck at a depth of 20 feet in Gujarat

June 03, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - Jamnagar

PTI

A two-year-old girl slipped into a borewell and was stuck at a depth of 20 feet in an agricultural field in Gujarat’s Jamnagar district on Saturday following which fire department personnel launched a rescue operation, an official said.

“The incident occurred around 9 a.m. The toddler, belonging to a tribal family working as labourers on a farm at Tamachan village, some 40 km from Jamnagar city, fell into the nearly 200-foot-deep borewell while playing”, said Jamnagar Taluka Development Officer NA Sarvaiya.

“We launched a rescue operation around 11 am involving fire department personnel from Jamnagar. The girl is stuck at a depth of around 20 feet and efforts are underway to rescue her,” Sarvaiya said.

Related Topics

Gujarat / society

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.