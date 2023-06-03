Gujarat: Toddler falls into borewell; rescue operation underway

June 03, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - Jamnagar

A two-year-old girl slipped into a borewell and was stuck at a depth of 20 feet in an agricultural field in Gujarat’s Jamnagar district on Saturday following which fire department personnel launched a rescue operation, an official said.

“The incident occurred around 9 a.m. The toddler, belonging to a tribal family working as labourers on a farm at Tamachan village, some 40 km from Jamnagar city, fell into the nearly 200-foot-deep borewell while playing”, said Jamnagar Taluka Development Officer NA Sarvaiya.

“We launched a rescue operation around 11 am involving fire department personnel from Jamnagar. The girl is stuck at a depth of around 20 feet and efforts are underway to rescue her,” Sarvaiya said.