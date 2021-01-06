Gujarat to reopen Class 10, 12, college final year on Jan. 11

The Gujarat government has decided to reopen schools for Class 10 and 12 students and colleges for final year students on January 11.
The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.
“We have decided to reopen schools for board and college final year students. Post-graduate students are also included,” said Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Education Minister.
All SOPs and protocols, including social distancing related to COVID-19, would be observed in the classes. However, attendance would be voluntary. Online classes would continue till year-end, he said.
The Minister ruled out granting mass promotion to board and final year college students. “There will be exams for students with reduced syllabus,” he said.
There were speculations that students are likely to be promoted en mass due to the pandemic which has not allowed schools and colleges to reopen from the beginning of the academic year since May 2020.
