Other States

Gujarat to offer dole for tribals’ visit to Ayodhya temple

Proposed model of Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

With an eye on the 14% tribal vote in the next Assembly polls to be held in December 2022, the BJP government in Gujarat on Saturday announced to offer financial assistance of ₹5,000 per person to the State's tribal community for a pilgrimage to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

The announcement was made on Friday by Tourism and Pilgrimage Development Minister Purnesh Modi while addressing a gathering in the Shabari Dham — a pilgrimage site in Gujarat’s tribal dominated Dangs district associated with Lord Ram — on the occasion of Dussehra.

Mr. Modi also said that henceforth a State-level ‘Dussehra Mahotsav’ will be organised every year at different places of pilgrimage associated with Lord Ram in the State.

“The State government has decided that every tribal pilgrim will be given financial assistance of ₹5,000 per person for pilgrimage to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Tribals of Gujarat are descendants of Shabari, a tribal devotee of Lord Rama who had offered berries to the Lord,” Mr. Modi said.

The Dussehra Mahotsav programme at Shabari Dham featured various tribal dance forms from various parts of the state.

“A grand temple is being built in Ayodhya and every person from tribal dominated parts of Gujarat wants to visit it. The government will support with financial assistance,” the Minister added.

It may be noted that Gujarat is going to face the crucial Assembly polls next year in which tribal communities from North to South regions will play a major role.

There are more than 35 Assembly seats where tribals hold over 40% of the votes and their support determines the electoral outcome in those seats. Tribals are spread in parts of North Gujarat to centre and south. The districts with substantial tribal population includes Aravali, Dahod, Panchmahal, Narmada and Bharuch; Valsad, Dangs and Chhota Udepur.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

I insisted that Uddhav become CM of Maharashtra after MVA was formed: Pawar's snipe at Fadnavis

BJP’s ally IPFT offers to work with TIPRA on separate state demand, NRC

Sangrur police bust interstate illegal arms supply racket in Punjab; two held

Focus back on separate flag as Naga talks resume

Red tape denies relief for mining-affected villagers in Odisha

Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat condemns 'forcible closure' of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar

10 inmates escape from Bihar remand home

Gujarat govt. to give ₹5,000 aid to tribal members for undertaking Ram Janmabhoomi pilgrimage

Pragya terms man who shot her kabaddi video as 'Ravana'

Good Samaritan scheme comes into force in Madhya Pradesh

NC leader Abdul Rahim Rather’s son Hilal Rather joins People's Conference

Maharashtra’s Thane tribunal orders ₹16 lakh compensation to accident victim’s family

SP, BSP district chiefs among seven held for 17-year-old girl's rape in U.P.

All 6 policemen accused in property dealer death in Gorakhpur arrested

Jashpur tragedy: Adityanath expresses grief; Chhattisgarh CM brings up Lakhimpur Kheri

Asaram followers booked for violating prohibitory orders in U.P.'s Shahjahanpur

Water supply in Delhi, U.P. districts likely to be hit as Ganga canal closed for maintenance

Jammu and Kashmir encounters | Search operation continues in Poonch-Rajouri forest areas to track down terrorists

I-T Dept. detects massive under-invoicing of imported gadgets

4 CRPF jawans injured in minor blast as container of detonators slips in train while boarding at Raipur
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 16, 2021 8:08:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/gujarat-to-offer-dole-for-tribals-visit-to-ayodhya-temple/article37026198.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY