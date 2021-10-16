Gujarat to offer dole for tribals’ visit to Ayodhya temple

Promise with eye on vote bank ahead of Assembly polls

With an eye on the 14% tribal vote in the next Assembly polls to be held in December 2022, the BJP government in Gujarat on Saturday announced to offer financial assistance of ₹5,000 per person to the State's tribal community for a pilgrimage to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

The announcement was made on Friday by Tourism and Pilgrimage Development Minister Purnesh Modi while addressing a gathering in the Shabari Dham — a pilgrimage site in Gujarat’s tribal dominated Dangs district associated with Lord Ram — on the occasion of Dussehra.

Mr. Modi also said that henceforth a State-level ‘Dussehra Mahotsav’ will be organised every year at different places of pilgrimage associated with Lord Ram in the State.

“The State government has decided that every tribal pilgrim will be given financial assistance of ₹5,000 per person for pilgrimage to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Tribals of Gujarat are descendants of Shabari, a tribal devotee of Lord Rama who had offered berries to the Lord,” Mr. Modi said.

The Dussehra Mahotsav programme at Shabari Dham featured various tribal dance forms from various parts of the state.

“A grand temple is being built in Ayodhya and every person from tribal dominated parts of Gujarat wants to visit it. The government will support with financial assistance,” the Minister added.

It may be noted that Gujarat is going to face the crucial Assembly polls next year in which tribal communities from North to South regions will play a major role.

There are more than 35 Assembly seats where tribals hold over 40% of the votes and their support determines the electoral outcome in those seats. Tribals are spread in parts of North Gujarat to centre and south. The districts with substantial tribal population includes Aravali, Dahod, Panchmahal, Narmada and Bharuch; Valsad, Dangs and Chhota Udepur.