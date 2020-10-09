Gujarat to miss Navaratri garba this year

State govt.’s SOPs for upcoming festival season stress on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

With Navaratri approaching, Gujarat is to miss the traditional garba dance owing to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The State government on Friday banned the organisation of any garba event during the upcoming festival as Gujarat is under the grip of the pandemic, which has already claimed 3,500 people across the State.

On Friday, the State government in a statement said it would not allow any type of garba event in the state during Navratri, which is to begin on October 17, and also released a set of guidelines for the festive season, which usually sees large gatherings, a fertile ground for the spread of the coronavirus.

“No big, medium or small scale garba event will be allowed in the State during the nine-day festival,” the government said in its statement.

For upcoming festivals, from Navaratri to Diwali, the government released standard operating procedures (SOP) that stress on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as no big gatherings, and maintaining physical distancing norms to curb the spread of infections.

However, the government has allowed group prayers of up to one hour to Goddess Durga, where the number of people allowed should not be more than 200. “It’s only prayers and no garba should be performed,” the release added.

Also, prior permission from government authorities has been made mandatory for the organisation of community prayer programmes during Navratri.

At prayer gatherings, COVID-19-related norms such as social distancing, covering of face with masks, and the use of sanitisers will be mandatory.

The government also said citizens above 65, children below 10 years, pregnant women and people with comorbidities should avoid participating in any public programme during the festivals.

Additionally, the government said events such as burning of effigies of Ravana, Ramlila yatras, rallies, melas (congregations) and exhibitions would not be allowed during the festive season.