Gujarat to give ₹546 cr. compensation to farmers

Farmers in Rajkot showing damaged peanut and cotton crops.

AHMEDABAD

21 October 2021 01:34 IST

Their crops were hit by rain, floods

The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced a special relief package of ₹546 crore to compensate the farmers affected by heavy rain and floods in the four districts of Saurashtra, who suffered crop losses and other damages in September.

The package was announced after the Cabinet cleared it on Wednesday. Each eligible farmer would get a compensation of ₹13,000 per hectare with a limit of two hectares if the crop loss was equal or above 33%.

Before announcing the package, the government had carried out a survey of crop losses and damages in four districts — Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagadh and Porbandar — in the Saurashtra region.

State government spokesman and Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said the government is also in the process of surveying other crop loss-affected areas and suitable relief measures will be announced later. He said, “The government has announced a ₹546-crore package...will benefit 2.82 lakh farmers of 662 villages in 22 tehsils.”