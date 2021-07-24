Gujarat to allow classes IX, XI to resume

AHMEDABAD

24 July 2021

Schools will function with 50% capacity

With a decline in COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat government has allowed reopening of schools for classes IX and XI from July 26, with 50% capacity and following all protocols.

The students who are willing to attend the physical classes will have to submit the consent form of their parents, the State government has said.

Earlier, the State government allowed schools to start offline classes for the students of class X and XII with 50% capacity in the classroom. However, the government said attendance will not be mandatory and any student not willing to attend the offline classes will not be affected by the rules regarding attendance in the class.

The State administration is gradually reopening educational institutes with dip in the COVID-19 cases. On Friday, only 36 cases were reported while there are 345 active cases in the state. So far, 10,076 people have died of COVID-19 in Gujarat since the outbreak in March 2020.