Gujarat sounds flood alert amid heavy rain

Heavy rains lashed half a dozen districts of central and north Gujarat on Tuesday. The State sounded an alert in some low-lying areas as continuous rainfall might lead to floods.

“We had heavy rains in Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Sabarkantha, Mahisagar and Vadodara districts since Monday. Chhota Udepur was battered by 271 mm rain, leading to rivers overflowing across the district,” said the government.

Three persons travelling in a car had a narrow escape when their vehicle was washed away while crossing a flooded causeway near Nasvadi in Chhota Udepur district, an official said, adding local residents had saved the passengers.

“Despite warnings, the three insisted on crossing the causeway.”

In another incident, a car was washed away while crossing a flooded causeway over the Dev river near Vyara village in Vadodara district, said the police.

They said they suspect that a lone person travelling in the car might have drowned. An NDRF team was pressed into service to locate the car and the person.

The met department has forecast heavy rains in several parts till Wednesday evening.