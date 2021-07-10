Gujarat schools to reopen for Standard XII from July 15

UG courses also allowed in colleges; presence will be on voluntary basis.

With COVID-19 cases declining, the Gujarat government on July 9 announced that schools for Standard XII and colleges for undergraduate programmes will be allowed to reopen with 50% class strength from July 15.

However, the presence of students will be on a voluntary basis and those not attending the classes will not face any adverse action for their absence.

“We have decided to reopen the education institutions from July 15 in a phased manner with 50% strength initially. All COVID-19 norms will be enforced by the school and colleges who reopen their classes,” a State government release said.

Also, coaching centres for Standard IX onwards will be allowed to reopen with COVID-19 norms, including maintaining distances and reduced participation of students.

Meanwhile, the State government has also decided to lift the night curfew in 10 out of 18 urban areas amid a sharp drop in daily new COVID-19 cases. Currently, a curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. is in force in 18 cities and towns.

From July 10, the night curfew will be in force in only eight major cities — Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar. Thus, there will be no curfew at night in Bhuj, Morbi, Patan, Mehsana, Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad, Ankleshwar, Vapi and Gandhidham.