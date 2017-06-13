Gujarat school children receive bags with Akhilesh Yadav’s picture

In an embarrassing gaffe, the Gujarat government’s education department distributed thousands of school bags bearing former U.P. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s picture in the tribal district Chhota Udepur.

The school bags were distributed to newly enrolled students in government run primary schools in Chhota Udepur.

As the picture of school bags embossed with Mr.Yadav’s image went viral on social media, the State government ordered a probe to ascertain how the bags landed up in Gujarat and which agency procured them.

According to district primary education officer Mahesh Prajapati, the district panchayat had procured 12,000 of these bags through an e-tender from a Surat-based company. This was a part of the State’s annual school enrollment drive.

There were stickers pasted on the bags but the smiling image of the former U.P. Chief Minister was bared when the students removed the stickers.

According to sources, the bags were originally manufactured for the Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh and were apparently recycled to be distributed in Gujarat by hiding Mr.Yadav’s image under stickers.