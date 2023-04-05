HamberMenu
Gujarat right-wing activist Kajal ‘Hindustani’ booked for hate speech and incitement

‘Hindustani’ is known for her fiery speeches against minorities; clashes in Una were allegedly triggered following a vitriolic speech by her

April 05, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Kajal ‘Hindustani’. File photo: Twitter

Following communal riots in Una town in coastal Saurashtra after Ram Navami, the local police have booked self-proclaimed “nationalist” and right wing activist Kajal ‘Hindustani’, who had delivered a hate speech in the presence of local BJP legislator K.C. Rathod. 

The communal clash occurred in a sensitive area of Una a day after Ram Navami celebrations. During the clash, members of both communities hurled stones, resulting in injuries to two persons. 

The clashes were apparently triggered after a vitriolic speech by the activist, who has added ‘Hindustani’ as her surname, which she uses on her social media handles, having given up her original surname of Shingala. 

In her alleged hate speech, she targeted a minority community.

“We have registered two FIRs (First Information Report). One is against Kajal ‘Hindustani’ for hate speech, and another against the mob for rioting,” Superintendent of Police Sripal Sheshma told media persons in Una. 

Called the “lioness of Gujarat” by some, Ms. ‘Hindustani’ is known for her fiery speeches against minorities, and regularly attends events organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other right wing outfits, both within and outside Gujarat. The causes she supports include “settling of Pakistan Hindus who have migrated to Gujarat, victims of interfaith marriages and forced conversion”. She often participates in media debates to put across the purported views of the Hindu community and religion. Her social media handles command a large following. Her over 90,000 followers on Twitter include Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

During the 2019 Parliamentary polls, she reportedly travelled to the U.S. to talk about the achievements of the Modi government. 

“She is not with the BJP,” a BJP leader from Saurashtra said.

Sources said she is a part of a larger ecosystem of the RSS and its outfits, and works to promote majoritarianism in politics and society. 

