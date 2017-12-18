Gujarat results give new hope to Congress, NCP MLAs

Nagpur: The Congress performance in the Gujarat elections seems to have instilled new-found confidence among the main opposition parties in Maharashtra — the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — and MLAs of both parties will hold a press conference on Tuesday seeking formal announcement of a Congress-NCP alliance for the 2019 Assembly polls.

Early announcement

“The results have shown that both parties coming together will give the BJP a run for its money. The announcement of official alliance should be made at the earliest and that demand will be raised jointly by Congress and NCP MLAs on Tuesday,” a senior Congress leader said on condition of anonymity.

Another Congress MLA, privy to the plan, said the Gujarat Assembly results have shown that BJP can be challenged and the discontent among people need to be channelised in a right manner if we want to win. “For this, a joint front has to start working from today itself which will instil confidence among the voters as well,” the MLA said.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar said he was not aware of any such conference planned by his party MLAs. “Let the demand be made first, we will reply later,” he said.