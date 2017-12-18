Other States

Gujarat results give new hope to Congress, NCP MLAs

Saying it with sweets: Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis and his cabinet colleagues celebrating outside the Assembly in nagpur on Monday after the results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections.

Saying it with sweets: Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis and his cabinet colleagues celebrating outside the Assembly in nagpur on Monday after the results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections.   | Photo Credit: S Sudarshan

Legislators of both parties to hold press conferenceon Tuesday seeking formal announcement of alliance

Nagpur: The Congress performance in the Gujarat elections seems to have instilled new-found confidence among the main opposition parties in Maharashtra — the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — and MLAs of both parties will hold a press conference on Tuesday seeking formal announcement of a Congress-NCP alliance for the 2019 Assembly polls.

Early announcement

“The results have shown that both parties coming together will give the BJP a run for its money. The announcement of official alliance should be made at the earliest and that demand will be raised jointly by Congress and NCP MLAs on Tuesday,” a senior Congress leader said on condition of anonymity.

Another Congress MLA, privy to the plan, said the Gujarat Assembly results have shown that BJP can be challenged and the discontent among people need to be channelised in a right manner if we want to win. “For this, a joint front has to start working from today itself which will instil confidence among the voters as well,” the MLA said.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar said he was not aware of any such conference planned by his party MLAs. “Let the demand be made first, we will reply later,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Assembly Elections
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 10, 2020 12:53:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/gujarat-results-give-new-hope-to-congress-ncp-mlas/article21874463.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY