Coronavirus | Gujarat reports 376 cases and 29 deaths

Gujarat’s COVID-19 infection rate continues to remain high with 376 cases and 29 deaths added on Monday. The State’s cumulative figures now are 5,804 cases and 319 fatalities, while the recovery numbers stand at 1,195, including 153 patients who were discharged on Monday.

Monday was the fourth day that the State recorded 300 plus cases and 20 plus deaths as the contagion is spreading in areas beyond the hotspots identified by the local authorities.

With 259 cases on Monday, Ahmedabad’s numbers have climbed to 4,076 cases and 234 deaths. It continues to account for nearly 70% of cases and fatalities. The city is the worst hit after Mumbai in the number of infections and fatality. The recovery figure is 620, including 87 patients who were discharged on Monday.

25 on ventilator support

At present, there are 4,265 patients undergoing treatment at various places while 25 are critically ill and have been provided with ventilator support. The State has tested 84,648 samples till Monday 5 p.m.

Vadodara reported 35 infection cases and two deaths, taking the city’s numbers to 385 cases and 27 deaths while Surat recorded 20 cases and one death, bringing the numbers to 706 infections and 31 deaths.