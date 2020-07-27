Coronavirus | Gujarat records 1,110 cases, 21 deaths

Gujarat on Sunday reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases till date, with 1,110 infections and 21 deaths, increasing the case load to 55,822 and the fatality count to 2,326.
The number of active cases has jumped to 13,131. Sunday was the State’s sixth consecutive day of 1,000-plus daily cases.
Surat continued to report the highest number of cases in the State. On Sunday, it added 299 new cases, taking the tally in the district to 12,268, according to the figures provided by the Health department.
With 12 fatalities during the day, the death toll in Surat district has gone up to 544, second only to Ahmedabad, which reported 163 new cases, taking the count to 25,692.
With three deaths, the number of fatalities in Ahmedabad district, the worst affected in the State, has climbed to 1,575.
