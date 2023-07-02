ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat rains | Amit Shah speaks to CM Patel, says govt. engaged in providing all possible help

July 02, 2023 09:53 am | Updated 10:55 am IST - New Delhi

Teams of NDRF and SDRF were deployed in Gujarat’s Kutch, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Navsari, which were some of the worst-affected districts, officials said.

PTI

Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) employees at a waterlogged road after heavy monsoon rains in Gujarat’s Surat on July 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on the flood-like situation prevailing in the State, and said the Centre and the State government are standing with the people in this difficult time.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Gujarat, inundating low-lying areas in cities and villages and creating a flood-like situation.

ALSO READ
Nine dead as heavy rains lash Gujarat; IMD forecasts more showers

"Due to the heavy rains in Gujarat, the government is fully engaged in providing all possible help to the people affected by the flood-like situation in many places.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I talked to the Chief Minister Shri @Bhupendrapbjp ji and inquired about the situation. NDRF and SDRF teams and local administration are engaged in helping people in these areas. The Central Government and the State Government are standing with the people in this difficult time,” Mr. Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed in Kutch, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Navsari, which were some of the worst-affected districts, officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US