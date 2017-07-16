Other States

Gujarat rain rescue apace

AHMEDABAD: Incessant rains have claimed nine lives in Gujarat while over 400 people stranded in floods have been rescued, including dozens of them airlifted by the Indian Air Force since July 14, when rain fury began in the State.

“With the help of National Disaster Response Force and the Air Force, we have rescued 405 persons in different parts of the State in the last 48 hours. Nine persons have lost their lives while 2,004 persons have been shifted to safer places,” said Revenue Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, who supervised the rescue efforts from the State’s emergency control room on Sunday.

