Gujarat rain rescue apace

AHMEDABAD: Incessant rains have claimed nine lives in Gujarat while over 400 people stranded in floods have been rescued, including dozens of them airlifted by the Indian Air Force since July 14, when rain fury began in the State.
“With the help of National Disaster Response Force and the Air Force, we have rescued 405 persons in different parts of the State in the last 48 hours. Nine persons have lost their lives while 2,004 persons have been shifted to safer places,” said Revenue Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, who supervised the rescue efforts from the State’s emergency control room on Sunday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Letter from Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor