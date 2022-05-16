Gujarat polls: BJP brainstorming sessions to chalk out election strategy commence

May 16, 2022 00:23 IST

The top leaders discussed the party strategy for the polls that would likely present a tripartite contest after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has entered the arena.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other top leaders of the party in Gujarat were present at the State BJP’s two-day brainstorming session to discuss the party’s poll strategy in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Besides, BJP’s organisation-in-charge and Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, joint in-charge Sudhir Gupta and State party chief C.R. Paatil were also among those present in the session that got under way on May 15.

“The meeting will discuss plans on how to win 182 seats in the upcoming election. Plans are prepared, opinions of the leaders are taken and decisions are made. The executive body of the State BJP will meet again once the poll process begins,” State BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said.

On May 15, various presentations were made about the achievements of the State government led by Bhupendra Patel and the welfare initiatives of the State government showcased.