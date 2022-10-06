Gujarat Police to take action against those found guilty in Kheda flogging incident

Screenshot of a viral video that shows a policeman flogging a man for disrupting Garba celebration in Gujarat’s Kheda. | Photo Credit: via Twitter

Following a massive outrage over the public flogging of those who were accused of disturbing a garba event in Gujarat’s Kheda district, an inquiry has been ordered into the incident, Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia told The Hindu.

Ahmedabad Range IG has been asked to conduct an inquiry into the incident days after seven persons, including a policeman, were injured in an attack at a garba programme by a mob consisting of members from the minority community, who objected to holding the event near a mosque.

The police would also take action against those who filmed the thrashing and circulated video clips on social media.

Gujarat Congress MLA Gyasuddin Sheikh said that the way the police had publicly dealt with the accused was not proper.