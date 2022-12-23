ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat police launch probe after man from Gandhinagar falls to death on U.S.-Mexico border

December 23, 2022 02:56 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST - Ahmedabad

The State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has ordered a probe to ascertain the facts and take necessary action against agents who were involved in the illegal immigration of people.

PTI

Migrants queue near the border fence, after crossing the Rio Bravo river, to turn themselves into U.S. Border Patrol agents and request asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Gujarat Police have launched an investigation into the reported death of a man hailing from Gandhinagar following his unsuccessful attempt to cross the U.S.-Mexico border wall, also referred to as the 'Trump Wall', officials said on December 23.

Some news reports published in the U.S. media said the deceased was identified as Brijkumar Yadav, a resident of Kalol taluka of Gandhinagar district. He died after a fall while scaling the U.S.-Mexico border wall in an attempt to illegally enter the United States of America, while his wife and three-year-old son suffered severe injuries in the incident that occurred on Wednesday. Some media reports suggested that he was working in a factory in Kalol GIDC.

The reports said that all three family members fell from a considerable height. While Yadav's wife fell to the U.S. side of the wall, their son fell to the Mexico side.

After learning about the incident through media, the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has ordered a probe to ascertain the facts and take necessary action against agents who were involved in the illegal immigration of people.

"After coming to know about the incident through media, I have ordered a probe and asked the Deputy SP of our Anti-Human Trafficking Cell to investigate the entire matter," Additional Director General of Police (DGP), CID - Crime and Railways, R B Brahmbhatt, said.

Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Tarun Kumar Duggal also launched a separate probe to trace the family of the victim.

"The news reports suggest that the deceased was a native of Uttar Pradesh or Delhi and settled in Kalol with his family. We have formed a team to trace the family of the victim. As of now, his family has not contacted the police for any help," Mr. Duggal said.

In January this year, four members of a family from Dingucha village of Kalol died due to extreme cold on the U.S.-Canada border while trying to enter the U.S. illegally.

In March, U.S. border authorities had arrested six youths from Gujarat during a failed attempt to enter the U.S. from Canada as their boat sank in the Saint Regis river, close to the Canada border.

