Gujarat parties start preparations for local body polls

25 January 2021 20:46 IST

Municipal and panchayat elections are to be held on Feb. 21 and 28 respectively.

With the announcement of schedule for local elections in Gujarat, major political parties have started preparations for the polls and begun the exercise of selection of candidates.

Voting for the municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar will be held on February 21 and the results will be declared on February 23.

For 31 district panchayats, 81 municipalities and 230 taluka panchayats, voting will be held on February 28 and the results to be declared on March 2.

According to sources, more than 2,500 candidates will be selected by each political party for local self- governance and panchayats raj institutions.

District-wise observers

Both the BJP and the Congress have appointed district-wise observers and they are visiting their assigned districts/cities to hold talks and identify candidates.

All the six municipal corporations were under the BJP rule as the party swept the urban local bodies in 2015, while the majority of district and taluka panchayats were controlled by the Congress.

The local bodies completed the term in 2020, but owing to COVID-19, elections were postponed for three months.

Besides the Congress and the BJP, other parties trying to make a footprint in the State through the local elections are the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Hyderabad-based All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

The AAP has already announced candidates for local municipal and panchayat elections, while the AIMIM has appointed former Congress legislator Sabir Kabliwala as its chief in Gujarat.