Gujarat onion farmers weep over low prices

February 27, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

Farmers in several districts of Gujarat are crying as the prices have fallen to single-digit, forcing them to throw their produce in open farms.

In Gujarat, onion is grown majorly in Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Surendranagar districts.

According to the State Agriculture Department’s data, onions were cultivated in Bhavnagar district on 34,000 hectares in 2020-21, while the area increased in 2021-22 as onion was sown on 34,366 hectares in the district.

The overall cultivation in Gujarat in 2020-21 was 67,736 hectares, which increased to 99,413 hectares in 2021-22.

Due to bumper production, the prices have crashed to almost ₹5-7 per kg, which means less than ₹150 per 20 kg.

According to Ghanshyambhai Patel, chief of the Mahuva Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), ₹220 is spent to produce 20 kilogram onion and against that a farmer gets average ₹150, that means a farmer suffers loss of ₹70 per 20 kg production.

The average yield per hectare is 25 tonnes of onions, so the per-acre loss comes around ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh per hectare.

Mahuva is considered the onion capital of Gujarat with largest onion market in the State.

On Monday, several BJP legislators called on Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, seeking the government’s intervention to provide support price to farmers.

“The Chief Minister has assured the legislators and others about the government’s commitment to help the farmers,” a statement from the CMO said. However; so far no support price has been announced by the State.

Package for farmers

Last year, the State government has announced ₹100 crore package for onion farmers ahead of the Assembly polls.

BJP sources said the local leaders and legislators from Bhavnagar and Rajkot had been urging the State authorities to announce a package and minimum support price (MSP) for onion farmers to at least cover their losses.

On Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann met a few farmers in Bhavnagar and assured that the State governments of Punjab and Delhi could directly buy onion from Gujarat farmers if the Centre provided railway freight to transport.

Mr. Mann came for a brief visit to meet the distressed farmers of the region.

Earlier, Congress Rajya Sabha member Shaktisinh Gohil also raised the issue of low prices of onion and demanded that the Centra and the State governments help farmers with higher prices.

“Onion-growing farmers of Bhavnagar and other parts of Gujarat are in great trouble. They are hardly getting ₹2 per one kg of onion. I urge both — the Centre and the Gujarat government — to immediately announce MSP for onions. As a relief, the government should also announce subsidies for the farmers hit by low prices,” the national spokesperson of the Congress said.

