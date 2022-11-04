Gujarat Morbi Municipality’s chief officer suspended days after bridge collapse incident

A view of the search and rescue operations that are carried out at the site where a cable suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi, Gujarat, on October 31, 2022. File | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

The Gujarat government has suspended Morbi Municipality's chief officer Sandipsinh Zala in the wake of the bridge collapse incident that claimed 141 lives, a senior official said on November 4.

The British-era suspension bridge, built on the river Machchhu in Morbi town, had collapsed on October 30. The people who died in the tragedy included women and children.

"The State Urban Development Department has suspended Chief Officer of Morbi Municipality Sandipsinh Zala," said Morbi District Collector G. T. Pandya.

“Resident Additional Collector of Morbi has been given the additional charge of the Chief Officer until further orders,” he said.

Morbi Municipality had given the contract of the bridge repair and maintenance to Oreva group for 15 years, officials said. Police have so far arrested nine persons in connection with the bridge collapse incident.