Gujarat Morbi Municipality’s chief officer suspended days after bridge collapse incident

“Resident Additional Collector of Morbi has been given the additional charge of the Chief Officer until further orders,” Morbi District Collector G. T. Pandya said.

PTI Morbi
November 04, 2022 12:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A view of the search and rescue operations that are carried out at the site where a cable suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi, Gujarat, on October 31, 2022. File | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gujarat government has suspended Morbi Municipality's chief officer Sandipsinh Zala in the wake of the bridge collapse incident that claimed 141 lives, a senior official said on November 4.

Morbi bridge collapse | Generations wiped out in disaster

The British-era suspension bridge, built on the river Machchhu in Morbi town, had collapsed on October 30. The people who died in the tragedy included women and children.

"The State Urban Development Department has suspended Chief Officer of Morbi Municipality Sandipsinh Zala," said Morbi District Collector G. T. Pandya.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Resident Additional Collector of Morbi has been given the additional charge of the Chief Officer until further orders,” he said.

Editorial | The burden of tragedy: On the Morbi bridge tragedy in Gujarat

Morbi Municipality had given the contract of the bridge repair and maintenance to Oreva group for 15 years, officials said. Police have so far arrested nine persons in connection with the bridge collapse incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Gujarat
Ahmedabad
accident (general)
disaster and accident

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app