Gujarat monsoon deficit wiped out by heavy rains in September

Deficit of almost 50% in end-August bridged by highest rainfall in the month of September in 10 years

The highest rainfall in the month of September in the last 10 years in Gujarat wiped out the State’s monsoon deficit, which stood at almost 50% in the end of August. As on October 1, Gujarat recorded nearly 97% of the season’s average rainfall, making it a normal monsoon season in the State.

A statement from the State government said: “Monsoon deficit has been completely wiped out now. The state received highest rainfall in September.” According to the State government’s figures, all regions in the State have received above 75% of rainfall, and the last spell in September has been evenly distributed across the different regions.

Gujarat has seen a prolonged dry period in July and August as the monsoon deficit had widened to nearly 60%, prompting fears of impending drought, and crop failures, in Saurashtra, and north and central Gujarat.

Moreover, due to the dry period during the crucial monsoon months of July and August, most of the reservoirs and dams in the State had become nearly empty.

Now, thanks to bountiful rainfall in September, nearly 80% of dams and reservoirs in Saurashtra are overflowing. In the Saurashtra region, there have been overflows in its largest dam over the Shetrunji river in Bhavnagar district; overflows in two dams over Bhadar river; and overflows in dams over the Aji river, which supply drinking water to Rajkot.

In central Gujarat also, reservoirs and dams are either about to overflow or are already overflowing due to heavy rains in the catchment areas.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have also led to floods in several districts in Saurashtra, where six people have died in rain-related incidents.

According to State government officials, incessant rains in some districts have also damaged crops due to floods, but now farmers will be able to plant a second crop in winter as irrigation water will be available from the dams.