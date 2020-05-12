Other States

Gujarat Minister’s poll win invalidated by High Court

He won the election to the Dholka seat in 2017 based on “corrupt practices”, says court

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday invalidated the election of Law and Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama to the Legislative Assembly. It held that he won the polls to the Dholka seat in 2017 based on “corrupt practices” and held his election as “unlawful” and “null and void.”

The election petition was moved by Congress candidate Ashwin Rathod, who challenged Mr. Chudasama’s win with a slender margin of just 327 votes. Mr. Rathod said the victory was based on several malpractices committed in the counting process.

Justice Paresh Upadhyay delivered the verdict, which was kept reserved for several weeks after several hearings. He held that the victory was achieved through “irregularities and malpractices” during counting of votes.

Justice Upadhyay refused to stay the order to give time to Mr. Chudasama to avail further legal remedy by approaching the Supreme Court. As a result, Mr. Chudasama no longer stands to be a legislator unless and until he gets a stay from the apex court.

Dismisses petitioner’s plea

Justice Upadhyay also refused the petitioner’ prayer that he should be declared victorious as Mr. Chudasama’s election had been set aside and become void.

In his plea, the petitioner alleged that returning officer (RO) Dhaval Jani committed several irregularities in the counting of votes, including illegal rejection of 429 votes, which were cast through ballot papers.

Moreover, 29 votes, which were in EVMs, were not counted by officers as there was a difference of 29 votes between “1,59,946 votes in the voters turnover report of the returning officer and 1,59,917 votes in the final declaration of result made by the returning officer”.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel told the media that the party and the government would study the judgement and then decide the next legal strategy for Mr. Chudasama.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 3:35:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/gujarat-ministers-poll-win-invalidated-by-high-court/article31565091.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY