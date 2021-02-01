Gujarat launches second round of vaccination

Police, district and municipal officials among those who were inoculated

Gujarat on Sunday launched second round of vaccination of frontline workers, including police, district and municipal officials. Among the top officials who were jabbed included police commissioners and superintendents of police at districts, Collectors and others.

As per the State government release, as many as 54,825 frontline workers/officials were inoculated at 722 vaccination centres across the State. So far, 3,00,755 people in the State have received the vaccine shots since the drive was launched in mid-January.

Talking to reporters after taking the vaccine shot, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Sanjay Srivastava said everyone needed to get inoculated to win the war against COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am feeling absolutely fine after getting vaccinated ... policemen are highly exposed, so the vaccination will protect them from the infection,” he added.

Ahmedabad Collector Sandip Sagale, who was vaccinated at the civil hospital here, said he and other senior officials joined the drive “to express our appreciation for the work done by the frontline warriors during the coronavirus pandemic.”

He also appealed to all frontline workers to get themselves vaccinated against the viral disease, saying the vaccines were “completely safe and effective”.

In this second round of vaccine drive, employees of revenue, police and civic administration across all districts took part in the drive and were inoculated in the early hours.