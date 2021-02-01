Gujarat launches second round of vaccination

Gujarat on Sunday launched second round of vaccination of frontline workers, including police, district and municipal officials. Among the top officials who were jabbed included police commissioners and superintendents of police at districts, Collectors and others.
As per the State government release, as many as 54,825 frontline workers/officials were inoculated at 722 vaccination centres across the State. So far, 3,00,755 people in the State have received the vaccine shots since the drive was launched in mid-January.
Talking to reporters after taking the vaccine shot, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Sanjay Srivastava said everyone needed to get inoculated to win the war against COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am feeling absolutely fine after getting vaccinated ... policemen are highly exposed, so the vaccination will protect them from the infection,” he added.
Ahmedabad Collector Sandip Sagale, who was vaccinated at the civil hospital here, said he and other senior officials joined the drive “to express our appreciation for the work done by the frontline warriors during the coronavirus pandemic.”
He also appealed to all frontline workers to get themselves vaccinated against the viral disease, saying the vaccines were “completely safe and effective”.
In this second round of vaccine drive, employees of revenue, police and civic administration across all districts took part in the drive and were inoculated in the early hours.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath