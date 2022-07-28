Gujarat hooch tragedy: Two SPs transferred, six police officers suspended

Police personnel inspect methanol barrels seized after several people fell ill due to consumption of spurious liquor, at Barvala police station in Gujarat’s Botad district on July 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 28, 2022 12:42 IST

Gujarat Home Department has transferred the Superintendents of Police of Botad and Ahmedabad districts, and suspended six other cops following the death of 42 people due to the consumption of spurious liquor

The Gujarat Home Department on Thursday transferred the Superintendents of Police of Botad and Ahmedabad districts and suspended six other cops following the death of 42 people due to the consumption of spurious liquor, an official said. Editorial | Death by hooch: On the spurious liquour tragedy in dry Gujarat We have transferred Botad SP Karanraj Vaghela and Ahmedabad SP Virendrasingh Yadav. Six police officials, including two Deputy SPs, a Circle Police Inspector, a Police Inspector and two Sub-Inspectors, have been put under suspension,” Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Raj Kumar told PTI. Forty-two people from Botad and neighbouring Ahmedabad district have died so far after consuming spurious liquor in Botad on July 25, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said on July 27. Advertisement Advertisement At least 97 people were still admitted to hospitals in Bhavnagar, Botad and Ahmedabad, he had said.

